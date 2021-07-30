Justice says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
The Justice Department says the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, apparently ending a long legal showdown over the records
Friday 30 July 2021 18:39
