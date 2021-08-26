Kabul explosion: Up to three US troops injured in attack outside airport, reports say
Thousands of Afghans are waiting outside the airport in the hopes of making it on a US evacuation flight
John Bowden
Thursday 26 August 2021 15:33 comments
As many as three US Marines were injured in a blast believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday.
The blast was confirmed by the Pentagon, which did not initially confirm the number of injuries including those of any Afghans who may have been caught in the blast.
News reports indicated that the explosion set off a gunfight at the airport’s Abbey Gate.
More to follow...
