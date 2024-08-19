Trump’s granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai, plans to play golf at University of Miami

Support truly

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai — who delivered a speech at last month’s Republican National Convention — has verbally committed to playing golf at the University of Miami, she announced Sunday on Instagram.

The 17-year-old, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, gave the former president a shoutout when she broke the news.

“I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she wrote, adding, “I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”

Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, has committed to playing golf for the University of Miami ( AP )

The Independent has contacted University of Miami for comment.

The Division I school is among the top 100 golf programs in the country, according to NCSA College Recruiting.

Kai Trump is clearly taking after the family tradition, as Donald Trump is an avid golfer and owns courses in Florida, New Jersey, and Scotland. The teen has said on her golf-focused YouTube channel that she picked up the sport at the tender age of two, and hopes to become a professional golfer one day.

Donald Trump is well-known for his love of golf. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The teen made headlines last month when she spoke at the RNC in Milwaukee in support of her grandfather.

“I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see,” she told the crowd.

“He calls me during the school day to ask how my me all about my golf game,” she said. “But then I have to remind that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later.”

She said that on the green, the former president sometimes tries to get in her head, but that his tricks don’t work.

“And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me,” she added. “I have to remind him that I’m a Trump too.”

During the speech, she also praised Donald Trump in the aftermath of his recent assassination scare.

“Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you," she said. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again. Thank you very much."