Kamala Harris‘s presidential campaign will become the first to advertise on the largest screen in the world: the iconic Las Vegas Sphere.

The campaign announced the move on Tuesday ahead of Harris’s rally in Las Vegas on Thursday. The pop band Maná will join the vice president at the Halloween event as she makes her final push in the Silver State ahead of Election Day.

The 90-second advertisement includes her signature campaign phrase, “When we vote, we win.” The ad also calls on voters to cast their ballots in favor of “freedom” and “opportunity.”

The Harris-Walz campaign released images and video of the vice president’s face on the sphere ahead of the full ad.

“This is the first time a political campaign has ever activated on the Exosphere,” Harris’s campaign said in a statement. “Both in-person and online, the Sphere will reach millions of voters both in Nevada and across the country.”

Harris told Howard Stern earlier this month that she saw U2 at the Sphere, which opened last September with a capacity of 20,000 people and an exterior screen that measures 580,000 square feet.

Kamala Harris will host a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday as she tries to win over voters in the key swing state less than a week before Election Day ( Screenshot/Kamala Harris for President )

“Oh my god, have you been to the Sphere?” Harris asked Stern. “It’s extraordinary. You’re sitting there and it’s almost like Disneyland or Disneyworld where things just start to change around you and you feel like you lose your sense of gravity. It’s really phenomenal.”

Nevada is one of seven key swing states that will determine the outcome of this year’s presidential election.

The latest Washington Post/Schar School poll indicates Harris and Donald Trump are tied in Nevada at 48 percent with the rival locked in extremely close battles in Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Harris is ahead of Trump by just 1.4 points, according to the latest average of national polls.

Democrats are also leading in Nevada’s Senate race as Republicans work to flip key seats and take control of the upper chamber this Election Day.