Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Kamala Harris talks abortion, appeals to voters in Milwaukee

Vice President Kamala Harris has met with college students and Latino leaders in Milwaukee during a visit meant to energize voters weeks before an election in which Wisconsin's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, and Republican U.S. senator, Ron Johnson, are on the ballot

Via AP news wire
Thursday 22 September 2022 23:24

Kamala Harris talks abortion, appeals to voters in Milwaukee

Show all 8
Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris met with college students and Latino leaders in Milwaukee on Thursday, a visit meant to energize voters just under seven weeks before an election in which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot.

Harris also spoke at a meeting of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, urging them to “fight back” for abortion rights and against those she called “extremist, so-called leaders” who were attempting to make it harder to vote.

Harris singled out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is up for reelection in November, for filing a lawsuit to challenge Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban that has no exceptions for rape or incest.

“Josh, our administration has your back,” she said to applause.

Harris also faulted Republicans pushing laws making it more difficult to vote and backing “sham audits” into the 2020 presidential election results.

Recommended

Republicans in Wisconsin have passed numerous bills that would have made it more difficult to vote absentee, but Evers vetoed all of them. Republicans also approved an investigation into the 2020 election that did not turn up any evidence to question President Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired the investigator, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, last month.

“Today, our nation faces many threats to our rights and to our freedoms and we must stand united,” Harris said.

The vice president also met with students and met privately with local Latino leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in an attempt to energize two groups that don't always turn out to vote.

About 7.6% of Wisconsin’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to the 2020 census. The largest concentration is centered in Milwaukee and spills over into nearby Kenosha and Racine counties.

In 2020, however, Latinos made up an estimated 3% of Wisconsin voters, according to AP VoteCast. That figure suggests there are plenty of eligible Latinos not voting in support of either party.

This election cycle, both parties are focusing their efforts on gaining the support of Latino voters in Milwaukee, the state's largest Democratic stronghold.

Before Harris' visit, state GOP leadership and the party’s candidate for attorney general condemned the Biden administration for rising inflation and crime rates. They spoke at the Republican National Committee's Hispanic Community Center on Milwaukee’s south side.

The RNC opened its Hispanic Community Center in Milwaukee more than a year ago as part of nationwide efforts to reach minority voters, and it's been holding “election integrity” events there since June that are aimed at recruiting partisan poll watchers.

“The Hispanic community is very conservative both fiscally and socially,” said Preya Samsundar, the GOP's communications director for the Midwest. She added that the community center's door-knocking efforts and events have been successful so far in bringing Latino voters into the Republican Party.

But despite the party's efforts, just a mile down the road in a small Puerto Rican café and restaurant on the south side, voters knew little of the Hispanic Community Center or who was on the ballot this year.

“I really don't know the people who are running, and sometimes I think that nothing's going to change," said Juan Ortiz from behind a bakery display stocked with traditional Puerto Rican pastries.

Ortiz said he has cast ballots for Republicans and Democrats, but he only votes in presidential elections. His reason is simple and represents the challenge both parties face mobilizing voters this year: "I think whoever's in the top controls the whole thing. It doesn't matter what whoever wants to do if they've got to ask the big people."

Recommended

____

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed to this report from Madison. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sbauerAP and follow Harm Venhuizen at https://twitter.com/HarmVenhuizen. Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in