Vice president Kamala Harris appeared to correct Joe Biden’s State of the Union “Iranian” gaffe by mouthing “Ukrainian” under her breath.

An unverified video posted online after the speech zoomed in on Harris’s response to Biden confusing Ukrainian people with Iranian people.

She looked to whisper the correct “Ukrainian” as Biden either made a sudden and dramatic shift in foreign policy towards Iran, or slurred his words to being inaudible.

The president mixed up during a key moment trying to inspire support for and among Ukrainians early on during his State of the Union address speech.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said to an awkward slow clap.

“He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom,” he continued before someone yelled from the crowd and the trepidatious applause grew.

“And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

Whether it was a stutter, gaffe or geographical confusion, Biden was already facing questions about his “mental sharpness” going into his first State of the Union.

A new poll by ABC News/The Washington Post released on the eve of the speech found that 54 per cent of Americans don’t believe he has the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president”.