Kamala Harris to appear on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly sat down for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, with the episode set to release sometime next week.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s appearance on the mega popular podcast was confirmed by a campaign spokesperson to Axios, the outlet reports.

Call Her Daddy is Spotify’s second-biggest podcast, coming in just behind the Joe Rogan Experience.

Alex Cooper, the creator and host of Call Her Daddy, recorded her episode with Harris on Tuesday, according to Axios. The outlet reports that the episode will focus on reproductive rights and abortion as well as other issues important to women voters.

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. ( Getty Images for Spotify )

Cooper began the podcast in 2018 on Barstool Sports, but after the show exploded in popularity she was offered a $60 million a year contract to join Spotify in 2021 — and recently signed a $125 million three-year contract with SiriusXM. Over time, the sex and dating gab fest has evolved, tackling broader social conversations and, now, a presidential candidate.

Harris has received constant criticism from Republicans and from some member of the press for taking very few interviews since she stepped into the presidential race in July. The upcoming Call Her Daddy podcast marks one of the first times Harris has sit down with an interviewer from outside of the traditional media space.

Donald Trump has had no hesitation when it comes to non-traditional media appearances. He’s been making the rounds on podcasts that cater to young, attention starved guys since last year.

Shortly after his assassination attempt, Trump appeared on the live stream of Adin Ross, an Andrew Tate barnacle who presented the former president with a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in the iconic photo of Trump with his fist in the air. He also sat with alleged crypto-scammer, Prime-monger, and WWE grappler Logan Paul. At least that made sense — after all, Trump himself is a WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Harris will reportedly appear on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in mid-October ( (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) )

But Trump wasn’t just catering to Fortnite players and OnlyFans customers; last month he appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast, which is ostensibly aimed at the more discerning dude.

Regardless of one’s opinions on the content, Ross, Paul, and Fridman all have massive audiences, and no doubt exposed Trump to viewers who may rarely ever engage in news and political coverage.

Harris is likely hoping that her appearance on Cooper’s Call Her Daddy will have the same effect, and she wouldn’t be wrong to think it might; according to previous data from Spotify, an appearance on the shows has given past guests major interest boosts.

In the 48 hours after their appearances on her show, the artists Anitta, Madison Beer, John Legend and John Mayer all saw huge increases, Variety reports. Legend and Mayer — both major artists — saw their streams boost by 200 and 350 per cent, respectively.