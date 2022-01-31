Kamala Harris drove within yards of undiscovered DNC pipe bomb before Capitol riot

Vice President Kamala Harris was one of many Democrats who was physically present at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington DC on 6 January, 2021 when a pipe bomb later discovered by authorities was present outside the building.

The then-future vice president even drove within a few yards of the yet-undiscovered device on the morning of 6 January, a CNN report revealed on Monday, further underscoring the danger that America’s leaders faced as the shocking events of January 6 unfolded.

More follows...