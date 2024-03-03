Kamala Harris says there must be an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza
Vice president says pause in fighting ‘for at least six weeks’ needed to save hostages, ensure aid for besieged civilians
Vice President Kamala Harris called for Israeli officials and leaders of Hamas to accept a deal that would begin a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as she spoke in Selma, Alabama, on the anniversary of the civil rights march later known as “Bloody Sunday”.
She also delivered one of if not the sternest condemnations of Israel’s failure to allow humanitarian aid to citizens of the Gaza Strip, remarks that came after Israel’s military was widely condemned for opening fire as Palestinians swarmed an aid truck carrying flour.
“[G]iven the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be in immediate cease fire — for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” said the vice president.
More follows...
