Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19, White House announces

Vice President Kamala Harris’s office announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday using rapid and PCR tests.

Press Secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement that the vice president has exhibited no symptoms and will work from her residence.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” Ms Allen said. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians.”

Ms Harris has recently been traveling, most recently on Thursday in her home land of the California Bay Area when she spoke at the University of California San Francisco where she delivered an address on Black maternal health. She also spoke at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Ms Harris’s positive test means that Democrats will not be able to break ties, since they have only 50 votes in the Senate. Similarly, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Ron Wyden of Oregon also tested positive.

“We’ve done the contact tracing and let people know,” Mr Murphy tweeted. “It’s a bummer, but I’m sure if I wasn’t fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!”

Mr Wyden, who is chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee and has been working closely to come to a deal with Senator Joe Manchin on a social spending bill, also made the announcement on Monday shortly before Ms Harris’s announcement.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and their families,” he tweeted in a statement. “I’ll be continuing my work for Oregonians from my residence in DC until I test negative.”

The news also comes, incidentally, as Republicans and Democrats attempt to finalise a deal to pass a Covid-19 relief bill. The Senate failed to reach an agreement before it headed to recess earlier this month after Republicans objected to President Joe Biden’s rolling back Title 42, a Trump-era order that restricted immigration during the pandemic.