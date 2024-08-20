Support truly

Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Monday, stepping out to the sounds of Beyonce’s “Freedom” and thanking President Joe Biden before his remarks to close out the first night of the week-long event in Chicago.

“This is going to be a great week, I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden,” she said in brief remarks.

“Thank you for your historic leadership, for our lifetime of service to our nation, for all you continue to do. We are forever grateful to you, said Harris, who was not on Monday’s schedule of speakers.

Kamala Harris steps out for a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 19. ( AP )

Harris, who will be accepting the party’s nomination for the presidency this week, said the crowd of Democratic delegates and supporters in the United Center arena displayed the “beauty of our great nation.”

“People of every corner of our country, and every walk of life, are here, united by our shared vision of the future for our country,” she added. “This November we will come together and declare with one voice, with one people, that we are moving forward, with optimism, hope and faith.”

Harris was surrounded by signs in the crowd reading “when we fight, we win.”

A camera inside the arena panned to her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who appeared to be shocked with delight as the crowd erupted. Harris’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, appeared to shrug and say “I don’t know.”

After President Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed his vice president, Harris moved quickly to secure a majority of delegate votes and key endorsements from Democratic officials, with record-breaking fundraising numbers that eclipsed her rival Donald Trump.

Biden — who just weeks ago was expected to headline the DNC with the party’s nomination for his second term — is now passing the torch to Harris and a new generation of Democrats as the convention’s closing night act.

Kamala Harris waves to supporters at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago during a surprise appearance at the event on August 19. ( Getty Images )

Monday’s lineup at the convention included union leaders and a host of influential Democratic women from across the country, underscoring the historic moment ahead of Harris when she formally accepts the party’s nomination this week.

Moments earlier, Harris’s longtime friend and California Senator Laphonza Butler, who is the only Black woman in the upper chamber of Congress, said that “Kamala Harris has always understood the assignment.”

“No matter if she were the underdog, no matter the bullying or the name calling,” she added. “She never doubted that our best was still ahead. She knew a better future, a better future was possible if we stood side by side with our neighbors and we fought for it.”

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who accepted the party’s nomination in 2016 before losing to Trump that fall, told the crowd that Harris has the “character, experience and vision to lead us forward.”

“The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible,” she said. “But not guaranteed. We have to fight for it. And never, ever give up.”