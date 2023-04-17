Possible gunshot near Vice President Harris’ residence is being investigated

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Secret Service is investigating reports of a single shot that was fired near the US Naval Observatory, the home of Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Officers with the US Secret Service Uniformed Division responded to the reports of a single gunshot being fired around 1.30 am EST on Monday.

According to Secret Service public information officer Lt Paul Mayhair, the shot was reported at 34th Street and Massachusettes Avenue NW in Washington DC.

The Naval Observatory is located approximately two miles northwest of the White House. The area is closely monitored by Secret Service.

“No one was reported to be injured and there is currently no indication that this incident was directed towards any protectees or the Naval Observatory,” Mr Mayhair said in a statement sent to The Independent.

Roads around the intersection will remain temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation.

On Twitter, local reporters shared videos and photos of law enforcement outside of the main entrance of the Naval Observatory.

Journalist Eric Flack posted a video of several law enforcement officials putting up guardrails and surveying the area.

Mr Flack said the road closure led to heavier traffic during the Monday morning rush hour commute.

Another reporter, Andrew Leyden, posted photos of officials investigating a partially damaged stoplight and said a “working theory” was that the supposed gunshot might have hit the stoplight.

This report is not confirmed.

The Vice President was not home nor in Washington DC when the incident occurred. Ms Harris is currently in Los Angeles to film an episode of the Jennifer Hudson show according to NBC News.

More follows