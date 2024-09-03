Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has raised more than half-a-billion dollars since the start of late July, and she’s now giving some of the haul away to other Democrats.

The vice president’s camp raised $540 million in just over a month as she continues to gain momentum following the departure of President Joe Biden from the ticket and his endorsement of her on July 21.

Control of Congress will decide if Harris will be able to enact her agenda if she wins in November, and while the presidential race between her and former President Donald Trump remains close, so too do a number of down-ballot races for the Senate and the House.

The Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee are now sending almost $25 million to campaigns on the congressional and state levels. They said it’s “the largest transfer ever in a presidential cycle.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee will both be supported to the tune of $10 million, according to CNN. In addition, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee and Democratic Attorneys General Association will get $2.5 and $1 million, respectively, while the Democratic Governors Association is set to receive $1 million.

“If we want a future where every Americans’ rights are protected, not taken away; where the middle class is strengthened, not hollowed out; and a country where our democracy is preserved, not ripped apart, every race this November matters,” the chair of the Harris campaign, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in a statement.

“The Vice President believes that this race is about mobilizing the entire country, in races at every level, to fight for our freedoms and our economic opportunity,” she added. “That’s why the Vice President has made the decision to invest a historic sum into electing Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Kamala Harris has raised so much since she repaced Joe Biden on the ticket that she is now giving cash away to other Democrat campaigns ( REUTERS )

The Harris campaign also experienced a boom in donations after announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Her largest hour of fundraising followed her speech accepting the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention last month, according to Axios.

Democrats are fighting to hold on to the Senate, where the retirement of Independent Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat until earlier this year, is set to lead to a Republican gain in the heavily red state.

According to the Cook Political Report, 22 House races and the Senate races in Michigan, Montana and Ohio are deemed to be toss-ups.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement that the DNC is “proud to be delivering nearly $25 million in funding to our sister committees for down-ballot races in November, from boosting on-the-ground organizing power to bolstering voter protection efforts.”

Harrison added that Democrats are fighting on every level “this November – from the school board to the White House.”