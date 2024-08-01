Jump to content

Watch live as Kamala Harris delivers eulogy at funeral for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Oliver Browning
Thursday 01 August 2024 19:49
Watch live as Kamala Harris delivers a eulogy at the Celebration of Life Service for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in Houston on Thursday 1 August.

Ms Jackson Lee, a prominent voice on African American and women’s rights within the Democratic Party, passed away on 19 July aged 74.

She announced in June that she had pancreatic cancer.

Ms Harris will be the highest ranking US official at the funeral, acting as consoler in chief for the 15-term representative who promoted legislation addressing social justice, economic inequality and public health.

The pair worked together on a bill to recognise “Juneteenth” as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans and they were also both members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically African American sorority for female students at US universities and colleges.

The service at Fallbrook Church in Houston is also expected to include comments by Rev. Al Sharpton, Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries, former US president Bill Clinton and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

