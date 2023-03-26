Jump to content

Watch live: Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana to 'deepen ties' with country amid competition from China

Sophie Thompson
Sunday 26 March 2023 13:04
Watch live: Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana to ‘deepen ties’ amid competition from China

Kamala Harris has landed at Ghana’s Kotoko International Airport on the first stop of her three-nation African tour.

The vice president has been sent to ‘deepen ties’ with the continent, amid growing competition from the likes of China and Russia, as she attempts to win over their support.

Later in the year, president Joe Biden is set to make his own trip over.

Harris will start her nine-day trip in Ghana before moving on to Tanzania and Zambia - countries which are all facing times of economic hardship.

It comes shortly after secretary of state Anthony Blinken visited Ethiopia and Niger, and hopes to overshadow Ghanaian finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s China visit.

“So far, very positive and encouraging meetings in China”, he tweeted following his trip, prompting swift action to win the country back over.

