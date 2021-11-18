Kamala Harris denies rift with Biden and insists she isn’t being ‘underused’

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday denied that there is any tension between her and President Joe Biden regarding her role in the Biden administration.

“We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together,” Ms Harris said during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on the network’s Good Morning America programme.

Ms Harris’ comments came in response to a question from Stephanopoulos about recent reports of Biden aides growing discontent with Harris’ job performance and Harris confidantes’ complaints about the portfolio of hot-button issues which she has been saddled with, including addressing the “root causes” of migration from South America.

The Vice President told Stephanopoulos that she does not feel misused or underused by the Biden White House, and while she is “very, very excited” about what the administration has accomplished, she stressed that she and Mr Biden have “a lot more to do”.

Ms Harris said this week has been “a good week” thanks to Mr Biden’s signing of the $1trn bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday.

The bill, which is the largest federal infrastructure investment in a half-century, “makes a statement about all of the hard work that has gone into it, month after month after month,” Ms Harris said.

“”We have convened members of Congress, we have convened people around our nation, asking, ‘what do you want?’ And this is a response to what they want. And it’s actually going to hit the ground in a way that is going to have direct impact on the American people.