A former Trump White House press secretary sounded off on Forbes Magazine during Tuesday’s episode of Outnumbered on Fox News over the magazine’s recent cover story featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kayleigh McEnany, who served in the White House for the final months of the Trump administration and now sits as co-host on the Fox programme, sharply criticised Forbes and other magazines for their apparent friendly profiles of Ms. Harris and other Biden administration figures – treatment she argued the Trump administration never received.

“Forbes has discovered a new philosophy, Kamalanomics, named after Kamala, and it's about propping up women small business owners,” said the former White House official.

“Interestingly though, we have someone who did just that. Ivanka Trump did just that, securing $1.5 billion in relief from the private sector for small businesses, $10 billion to [community development financial institutions], which are banks that help minority and low-income communities. But I don’t remember the term ‘Ivankanomics,’ do you?” Ms. McEnany continued.

Her criticism follows similar charges levelled at Vogue and other fashion magazines by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who argued that the industry was blackballing first lady Melania Trump by refusing to feature the former model on their covers.

In December of 2020, the former president retweeted a Breitbart News article that ripped fashion magazine editors as “elitist snobs,” for not featuring Ms. Trump on their covers, adding in his own caption that his wife was “the greatest of all time.”