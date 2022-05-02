Vice President Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID-19
The vice president was asymptomatic and quarantined.
Vice President Kamala Harris’s office announced that she tested negative for Covid-19 after she had tested positive last week.
Kirsten Allen, Ms Harris’s press secretary, announced that she had received a negative result on a rapid antigen test. She had tested positive six days ago but was asymptomatic. That led her to quarantine while working.
“The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period.”
Ms Harris’s positive test meant that she was not available to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, which President Joe Biden noted. Prior to Ms Harris’s positive test, she had not been in close contact with the president and he remained negative.
Ms Harris’s positive test came despite the fact she was vaccinated and boosted. The negative test means she is also available to break ties for the Senate, which is important for Democrats as they only have 50 seats in the upper chamber.
