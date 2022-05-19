Kamala Harris sharply criticised Oklahoma’s “outrageous” new proposed total abortion ban, which passed the state’s legislature on Thursday.

“It’s outrageous, and it’s just the latest in a series of extreme laws around the country,” the vice-president said during an event on Thursday with abortion and reproductive health providers.

Together, with the Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, Ms Harris warned that conservatives are leading a “war on women’s rights” that will diminish women’s agency and reduce the privacy rights of all Americans.

“The right to privacy, that forms the basis of Roe is the same right to privacy that protects the right to use contraception and the right to marry the person you love, including a person of the same sex,” she added. “Overturning Roe opens the door to restricting those rights. It would be a direct assault on the fundamental right of self-determination, to live and love without interference from the government.”

The Oklahoma bill, which is designed to take effect immediately once signed, is the latest from the GOP-controlled state to restrict abortion care.

Previous laws passed this year include one banning abortion after six weeks, before most people know they are pregnant, and another making providing abortion care a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

But Thursday’s law goes even further. It’s the strictest abortion law in the country, and the only to totally outlaw the procedure, directly challening the right to an abortion upheld in Roe v. Wade and subsequent cases for the last half-century.

The bill has already attracted legal challenges, and has been fiercely criticised by health providers and abortion advocates.

Dr Iman Alsaden, medical director for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, told The Independent that the new bill is not a small government, “pro-life” policy, despite claims to the contrary from its backers.

It will force people to leave their communities to seek medical care, and doesn’t do anything to strengthen Oklahoma’s poor medical and maternal health outcomes.

“Oklahoma is a pro-government, pro-control state,” she said. “Oklahoma wants to control your bodily autonomy and take away your basic human rights.”

It will also disparately impact Black and Indigenous patients. “This is not freedom,” she said.

Over the weekend, Governor Kevin Stitt, who is staunchly anti-abortion, defended the state’s push to restrict abortion in spite of already poor maternal care in Oklahoma, in response to questions on Fox News.

Anchor Shannon Bream noted that more than a fifth of children in Oklahoma live below the poverty line, 71 per cent of SNAP participants are in families with children, and that Oklahoma ranks 42 overall in child wellbeing.

“Well, I mean, here’s the deal,” he said. “Is the answer to the socialist Democrat left to abort poor kids? I mean, that’s just ridiculous to even kind of quote those types of stats. We have a free market in Oklahoma. We believe that God has a special plan for every single life, and every single child. And we want everybody to have the same opportunities in Oklahoma. And aborting a child is not the right answer.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.