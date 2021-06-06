‘We all said a little prayer’: US vice president Kamala Harris’s plane forced to land shortly after take-off
Vice president is making her first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico
A plane carrying US vice president Kamala Harris on her first foreign trip was forced to return to base after just 30 minutes following a “technical difficulty.”
Ms Harris had been due to fly to Guatemala and Mexico on Sunday and took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
But the plane suffered a technical issue and returned less than an hour later, as reported by the Associated Press.
She gave a thumbs-up as she disembarked following a safe landing and said: “I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good.”
Symone Sanders, a spokesperson for the vice president said she would depart on a different plane later that day.
She said: “It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns.”
