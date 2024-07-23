Watch live: Kamala Harris makes debut on presidential campaign trail in Wisconsin

Support truly

Watch live as Kamala Harris makes her debut on the presidential campaign trail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, 23 July.

It comes after Joe Biden sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday (21 July) with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination.

He said that he would “focus all his energies on his duties as president for the remainder of his term” and offered his full support and endorsement to his vice president as his choice to replace him on the ticket.

The president returns to the White House today after spending several days recovering from a Covid-19 infection at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Ms Harris has secured support from more than 64 per cent of Democratic delegates to become the party’s nominee for president in place of Mr Biden.

She has declared that she plans to “earn and win” the nomination, while no major challengers have emerged against her.

Democrats have raised a record-breaking $81m in the 24 hours since the president made his announcement.