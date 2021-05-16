Vice President Kamala Harris was an extremely proud “Momala” this weekend as she congratulated her stepdaughter on graduating from college.

VP Harris shared a picture of herself with Ella Emhoff, daughter of husband and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, on Saturday.

“Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala,” the vice president wrote.

VP Harris and her husband made a low-key visit to New York City on Friday to attend the virtual graduation ceremony of The New School’s Parsons School of Design. Ms Emhoff, 21, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the school.

It wasn’t just the vice president who was proud of her achievements. Mr Emhoff also shared a picture from the ceremony with his daughter wearing her graduation cap and gown.

“My darling Ella, we are such proud parents!” Mr Emhoff wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future. And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations,” he added in his caption.

Ms Emhoff has launched a fashion career after signing with IMG Models in January. She made her runway debut in February for Proenza Schouler during New York Fashion Week.

The 21-year-old also landed her first magazine cover this year, appearing on European fashion magazine Dust in February.

The Second Gentleman also shares a son, 26-year-old Cole Emhoff, with his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff.

In previous interviews, Ms Harris has spoken of her close-knit relationship with her stepchildren. She and Mr Emhoff have no children together.

“My children don’t call me stepmom, they call me Momala. We’re a very modern family. Their mom is a close friend of mine,” the vice president told People in August 2020.