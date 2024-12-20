Kansas school board rejects textbooks because they’re too anti-Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Kansas school board reportedly rejected textbooks because they believed that the teaching materials were too “biased” against Donald Trump.

A proposed contract with a Boston-based education company was also voted down by the newly elected conservative majority on the Derby Board of Education over their public statements on diversity, equity, and inclusion, KCUR-FM reported.

The $400,000 contract with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt was rejected even though it was recommended by Derby High School teachers, who requested a new school curriculum after being left without social studies textbooks for several years.

But board members reportedly said that parts of textbooks and other learning materials offered by the company did not reflect fairly on Trump’s first presidency.

“My biggest concern … involved what I would define as bias of omission,” board member Cathy Boote said, according to the outlet.

Boote then shared examples of the material she deemed did not accurately reflect the president-elect’s time in office, including the controversial “Muslim travel ban.”

Board members expressed concern that the materials were anti-Trump ( REUTERS )

“Then there was the ‘Muslim ban,’” Boote said and made air quotes as she spoke.

“With no mention of the fact it wasn’t aimed at all Muslim countries, just those that have no ability to vet. Safety was the top priority, but they leave it sit there, with no explanation, to make you think he was xenophobic.”

Trump’s travel ban, issued in January 2017, restricted entry into the US for certain people from foreign nations. It was nicknamed the “Muslim ban” by Trump as well as his aides and critics because a majority of those affected by the executive actions came from predominantly Muslim countries.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation revoking the travel ban when he entered office, but in May this year Trump said he would reinstate the ban.

“We will bring back the travel ban — you remember the famous travel ban,” he said.

Boote said that she was also concerned about the way Trump was portrayed in the text books when it came to trade deals with China, the January 6 Capitol riot and his position on Cuba.

Another board member, Michael Blankenship, reportedly agreed with the concerns raised by Boote, but also rejected the proposal to work with the company because of a pro-Black Lives Matter statement they made in 2020.

“We believe Black Lives Matter [and] we believe in social justice,” the company said.

“That’s a pretty bold statement,” Blankenship reportedly said. “Wouldn’t anybody want to know, ‘What do you mean?’ I still don’t have that answer.”

The Independent has contacted Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for comment.