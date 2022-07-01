Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has recieved a subpoena from a Washington DC grand jury as part of the FBI investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

According to CBS 5 in Phoenix, officials have confirmed that Ms Fann is cooperating with the probe and has turned over emails and text messages to FBI agents.

The Arizona state senator was a driving force behind the partisan audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, after Mr Biden became the first Democrat to carry the Grand Canyon state in November 2020.

The FBI investigation has also reached Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, both of whom have recieved grand jury subpoenas as well.