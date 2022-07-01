Arizona Senate president who ordered partisan audit of 2020 election cooperating with FBI January 6 probe
Ms Fann ordered the partisan audit of 2020 election results that found JOE BIDEN to have legtimately won the Grand Canyon State.
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has recieved a subpoena from a Washington DC grand jury as part of the FBI investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.
According to CBS 5 in Phoenix, officials have confirmed that Ms Fann is cooperating with the probe and has turned over emails and text messages to FBI agents.
The Arizona state senator was a driving force behind the partisan audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, after Mr Biden became the first Democrat to carry the Grand Canyon state in November 2020.
The FBI investigation has also reached Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, both of whom have recieved grand jury subpoenas as well.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies