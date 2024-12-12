Trump picks vocal supporter Kari Lake to head the news outlet Voice of America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new leader of Voice of America will be a prominent vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday night, the president-elect announced Kari Lake - the failed Senate and gubernatorial candidate in Arizona and frequent Trump defender on far-right Newsmax and One America News Network - as the new director for Voice of America.

The outlet is an international broadcasting company funded by the federal government. According to the outlet, the organization provides news in nearly 50 languages across digital, television and radio platforms.

“She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Kari was a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years,” he added.

Donald Trump has announced Kari Lake as the new head of Voice of America - a government-backed news outlet ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lake’s position does not need Senate confirmation. The head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media does need confirmation - and that person usually appoints the director of Voice of America.

Lake, a former Arizona and Iowa TV journalist, failed twice in her bids for public office. She has contended that the 2020 governor position was stolen from her, despite numerous rulings that the election was fair.

She has also been a longtime supporter of Trump and his policies. The two have frequently appeared at rallies together, and she has acted as his surrogate on news programs.