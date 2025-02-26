Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt berated reporters on Wednesday for seeking more information about the acting administrator of Elon Musk’s meme-based government efficiency agency, calling the journalists “hounds” in the process.

The White House have insisted that the world’s richest man isn’t actually running DOGE and is merely serving as a presidential adviser. However, Leavitt refused to name the agency’s head when asked on Tuesday.

“There are career officials at DOGE. There are political appointees at DOGE. I’m not going to reveal the name of that individual from this podium,” she declared during the White House press briefing. “We’ve been incredibly transparent about the way that DOGE is working.”

It was soon reported that Amy Gleason, who was previously a senior adviser for the U.S. Digital Service, had been tapped to be the “acting” administrator of DOGE.

open image in gallery White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rails against the press for being "obsessed" with the identity of new DOGE administrator Amy Gleason. ( C-SPAN )

Considering that the courts and lawyers had been trying for weeks to find out the actual name of the agency’s head while legally challenging Musk’s efforts to dismantle the federal government, the revelation was something of a bombshell. Especially when it was reported that Gleason was in Mexico when she was publicly announced as the acting administrator.

During a press gaggle outside of the White House on Wednesday, Leavitt was pressed by reporters to provide more details about Gleason, such as when she took on the role of DOGE head and how many people were aware she was in charge. Rather than answer these questions, the Trump spokesperson decided to attack the media instead.

Asked “when exactly” Gleason started her job as the DOGE administrator, Leavitt claimed she’d been there “for quite some time” and was a “career official” before turning the question back around on the gathered press.

“I know everybody’s very interested in her name and who she is and what she does. There’s a lot of people who work for the federal government,” Leavitt groused. “They’re just trying to do their jobs. And, you know, that’s what she’s doing.”

open image in gallery Leavitt told the press that Elon Musk wasn’t head of DOGE during a press briefing Tuesday - but refused to name who was. ( AP )

As for the fact that multiple DOGE staffers said they’d only found out she was the administrator through press reports on Tuesday, the press secretary said “you’d have to ask them,” prompting a reporter to wonder if she’d announced Gleason’s position to the entire agency staff.

“Everybody knew, and we said who she was to all of you,” Leavitt snapped back. “Because you are hounds in the media who are so obsessed with this for some reason!”

She continued: “So in the effort of transparency, we told you who that person is. There are so many bigger things in the world than who the DOGE administrator is! But for some reason, everybody in the press corps is so obsessed with this that you were incessantly asking! So we thought, okay, we will be transparent. So now you know who it is!”

This latest broadside against the media comes after Leavitt announced on Tuesday that the White House was seizing power from the White House Correspondents’ Association and would choose which news outlets were allowed to participate in the presidential press pool. The precedent-defying move prompted Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich to condemn the decision as the administration giving itself power over the media.