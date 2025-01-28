Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman used her first briefing to end the mystery surrounding the drones seen over New Jersey in recent months.

New White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, took to the podium for the first time on Tuesday, boasting of Trump’s achievements from his first week back in office.

“I do have news directly from the President of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones,” said Leavitt. “After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey, in large numbers, were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals [who] enjoy flying drones ... it got worse due to curiosity; this was not the enemy.”

Last month, Trump claimed that the Biden administration knew more than what it was telling the public about the drones.

Speaking during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on 16 December as president-elect, he questioned why the Biden administration was keeping the public “in suspense.”

“Look, our military knows where they took off from,” said Trump at the time, and he declined to give an answer when asked if he had received an intelligence briefing on the drones.

“Our military knows, and our president knows, and for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense,” he said.

“Something strange is going on. For some reason, they don’t want to tell the people,” he added at the time.

Leavitt also noted the confirmation of cabinet appointees before diving into the administration’s deportation efforts from the podium on Tuesday.

“Since taking the oath of office, President Trump has taken more than 300 executive actions, secured nearly $1 trillion in US investments, deported illegal alien rapists, gang members, and suspected terrorists from our homeland, and restored common sense to the federal government,” said Leavitt.

The youngest White House press secretary to date also claimed that the new Trump administration is the most transparent so far, calling it a “revolutionary media approach.”

She blasted the media, noting that trust in the mass media has fallen to a “record low,” according to Gallup.

Leavitt urged podcasters, independent journalists, and other members of the “new media” to apply for White House passes.

She said the administration encourages “anybody in this country, whether you are a Tiktok content creator, a blogger, a podcaster, if you are producing legitimate news content, no matter the medium, you will be allowed to apply for press credentials to this White House.”

Leavitt focused large parts of her opening statements on deportations, saying, “On day one, President Trump declared a national emergency at our southern border to end the four-year-long invasion of illegal aliens under the previous administration.”

She also addressed “foreign nationals who are thinking about trying to enter the United States illegally,” directly.

“Under this President, you will be detained and you will be deported,” she said.

More follows...