Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been slammed for defending Donald Trump’s call to upend the U.S. election process.

The president sparked backlash this week after suggesting that alleged electoral fraud meant elections should be nationalized. Such a move would clash with the principals of the U.S. Constitution, that allows states to oversee their own elections without interference from Washington.

Leavitt initially appeared to downplay the severity of Trump’s comments when addressing reporters on Tuesday.

“The president believes in the United States Constitution,” the press secretary said, before quickly caveating that statement with a key word.

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt was slammed on social media for qualifying the president’s belief in the Constitution ( Getty Images )

“However,” she continued, “he believes there has obviously been a lot of fraud and irregularities that have taken place in American elections.

“Voter ID is a highly popular and common-sense policy that the president wants to pursue, and he wants to pass legislation to make that happen for all states across the country.”

Leavitt’s statement soon attracted pushback itself, with critics focusing on her use of “however” and accusing Trump of a direct attack on the Constitution.

Democratic campaigner Melanie D’Arrigo posted: “The president believes in the United States Constitution, however ... [adds to the list of ways he's currently violating the Constitution].”

open image in gallery Donald Trump said he wanted to nationalize voting in at least ‘15 places’ ( AFP/Getty )

Multiple social media users posted on X that if you truly believe in the Constitution, a “however” would not be necessary.

House Democrat Jim McGovern made that point by simply sharing the dictionary definition of “however” underneath a clip of Leavitt’s remarks.

Democrat representative for Colorado Jason Crow, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, shared the same footage with a personal vow to defend the Constitution.

“I went to war three times to defend our country,” he said. “I saw our fellow Americans give their lives to protect our rights & values.I swore a lifetime oath to our Constitution. I intend to keep it.”

Alleging electoral fraud is one of the president’s favored grievances. He has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was rigged to deliver a win to his predecessor President Joe Biden.

No legal challenge to the outcome of the 2020 election has ever held up under scrutiny in any U.S. court.

“I want to see elections be honest, and if a state can’t run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it,” Trump directed towards Republicans at an Oval Office press briefing Tuesday.

The Constitution currently prevents federalizing elections, which are run by 10,000 separate jurisdictions across the country.

The president has no power to directly “take over” state elections and would need Congressional approval if he wanted to make any changes to the existing system.