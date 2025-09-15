Kash Patel defends FBI’s handling of Charlie Kirk shooting and says suspect motivated by ‘hatred’ of conservative’s beliefs
FBI chief says that he was ‘transparent with the public’ over the agency’s findings in real-time
Kash Patel has defended the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination, saying that the suspect was motivated by a “hatred” of what the conservative activist stood for.
The FBI director said that he had been “transparent with the public” over the agency’s findings in real-time after being criticized for prematurely announcing the capture of a suspect who was later released.
“The job of the FBI is not just to manhunt the actual suspect who did the killing, or suspects, but it's also to eliminate targets and eliminate subjects who are not involved in the process, and that's what we were doing,” Patel told Fox News Monday.
“Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure, but do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not. I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing and I'm continuing to do that.
“And I challenge anyone out there to find a director that has been more transparent and more willing to work the media on high profile cases or any case the FBI is handling than we have been.”
Patel’s interview comes as questions swirl about his future at the bureau after the White House was reportedly unhappy with his performance in the aftermath of Kirk’s shooting, sources told Fox News.
On Monday, former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey starts as co-deputy FBI director, a new role that has been created, leading to speculation that Patel could be ousted from the top job.
Speaking to Fox, Patel also claimed that the FBI was “releasing facts in record fashion,” making reference to other “historical” cases including the manhunt for Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York last December, and the search for the Boston marathon bombers in April 2013.
“Those two manhunts took five days and they happened in downtown, major metropolises. We apprehended our suspect in 33 hours because we were transparent and open with the American public, and we're going to continue to do that,” he said.
Patel echoed claims made by Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who said that Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, had “subscribed to a left-wing ideology” despite coming from a conservative family.
Cox said Sunday that it appeared Robinson abandoned a promising college career and became radicalized on the “deep, dark” corners of the internet gaming and message board world.
Patel said that FBI analysis of the suspect’s communications revealed that "he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it, because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for.”
The director added: “Those are factually accurate investigatory finds by the FBI that we have handed over to the local authorities and the federal authorities to make their prosecutorial decisions.
“But I believe in this instance of such public importance the public has a right to know and I told you I’m committed to transparency and that’s what I’m doing today.”
Patel also announced that DNA samples taken from a towel and screwdriver at the shooting scene matched Robinson. He also confirmed reports that the suspect was not cooperating with law enforcement during questioning.
Shortly after Patel’s Fox News appearance, FBI deputy director Dan Bongino appeared on the network and described Kirk’s killing as “an ideologically motivated attack.”
Bongino appeared emotional as he reminded viewers that “Charlie was my good friend” while also defending the FBI response.
“I think it's fair and appropriate for every one of the taxpayers who finances your FBI to ask questions about everything,” Bongino said. “You know what? It wasn't perfect, but it should be. Next time. We'll try to make it more perfect.
“But I just ask everyone to keep in mind both Kash and I this was very emotional for us. We had to put that aside. We had a job to do.
“So I'm not asking for anybody's forgiveness for missteps here and there. We got our guy in 33 hours, everything. We're going to go look at everything when this is done, and next time, when there's a crisis, what we can do? Well, we can do better.”
