Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack has revealed that her offices had to be evacuated on Wednesday after she received “imminent death threats” in response to comments she made last week about the treatment of her ectopic pregnancy in 2024.

Cammack, 37, told The Wall Street Journal about her ordeal in a Florida emergency room after it was discovered that her baby’s embryo was implanted where the fallopian tube meets the uterus, meaning it could not survive and that her own life was in danger without action.

Writing on X on Wednesday evening, Cammack, who is pregnant again and due in August, recounted the disturbing backlash she had received in response to the article, posting screenshots of abusive messages she had been sent.

“Today, we had to evacuate our offices due to imminent death threats against me, my unborn child, my family, and my staff. These threats erupted after the Wall Street Journal reported on my life-threatening ectopic pregnancy – a nonviable pregnancy with no heartbeat,” she explained.

open image in gallery Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill ( AFP/Getty )

“Since then, we’ve received thousands of hate-filled messages and dozens of credible threats from pro-abortion activists, which law enforcement is actively investigating. In light of recent violence against elected officials, these threats are taken very seriously.

“To those spreading misinformation: I did not vote for Florida’s heartbeat law; I serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, not the Florida Legislature.

“Let me be clear: I will not be intimidated. I won’t back down in the fight for women and families. Ensuring women have the resources and care they deserve is critical. We need real conversations about maternal healthcare in America – conversations based on truth, not fear.”

ABC News’s Florida affiliate has reported that it was Cammack’s Washington, D.C., offices that were evacuated in response to the threats, rather than her Sunshine State premises, and that the U.S. Capitol Police are investigating.

A follow-up statement from her office declared: “Congresswoman Cammack highlighted the critical women’s health crisis in America, particularly the shortage of maternal health resources and the risks of politicizing healthcare.

“Her personal story illustrates how treating women’s health as a political issue endangers lives. Misinformation campaigns, funded by pro-abortion groups, have intentionally confused healthcare providers despite the law being clear on exceptions; rape, incest, victims of trafficking and life of the mother. These dangerous pro-abortion ads contributed to delays that endangered her life.

open image in gallery The congresswoman has attracted a bitter backlash over her story about requiring life-saving drugs in a Florida emergency room last year and the staff’s reluctance to administer them for fear of legal reprisals ( Getty )

“Since the Wall Street Journal article, she has received dozens of credible death threats against herself, her unborn child, and her family, which are being investigated by U.S. Capitol Police.

“Cammack’s experience underscores the unacceptable reality that sharing a personal health story in an effort to improve women’s healthcare can lead to violence and intimidation. Women deserve better, as does the national healthcare dialogue.”

After deciding against surgery last year during her pregnancy, the hospital’s doctors and nurses had to be persuaded to give her the shot of methotrexate she required to expel the pregnancy because, she said, they feared criminal prosecution under the state’s six-week abortion ban, even though she was only five weeks pregnant at the time. The procedure in question was not an abortion.

Surprisingly, the congresswoman did not take issue with the ban but instead blamed the medics’ hesitance on scaremongering by Democrats.