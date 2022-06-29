New York governor Kathy Hochul defeats two challengers to win Democratic primary

Governor will now face Republican challenger to win first full term

John Bowden
Wednesday 29 June 2022 03:12
New York Gov Kathy Hochul easily won her party’s nomination for election to a full term on Tuesday.

She faced two challengers in her party’s primary; Jumaane Williams, the New York City Public Advocate, as well as conservative Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi.

Ms Hochul’s victory over her perennial rival Mr Williams, who previously challenged her when she ran for lieutenant governor, is unsurprising given her newfound incumbency status. She took over as governor last year after Gov Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

She’ll now run against a Republican, likely Rep Lee Zeldin, for a four-year term beginning next year.

Ms Hochul was in control of more than two thirds of the reported results a little after 10 pm est, when just under a third of the total results were in. Mr Williams was far behind.

She has pledged to strengthen and protect abortion rights and access in the state of New York in recent days following the overturning of Roe vs Wade by the Supreme Court.

Since taking office last year, she faced a steady stream of criticism from some of Mr Cuomo’s former aides as it has been rumoured that he is seeking a return to the political limelight.

