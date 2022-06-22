Katie Britt beats Mo Brooks after Trump switches his endorsement in Alabama Senate primary
Trump bragged about Britt’s victory after he switched his endorsement from Brooks to Britt.
Katie Boyd Britt beat Representative Mo Brooks in the runoff race to win the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama after former president Donald Trump endorsed her.
Mr Trump took credit for Ms Britt’s victory on his Truth Social networking platform.
“With the great ALABAMA win by Katie Britt tonight, I am please to announce that WE (MAGA!) are 12 WINS & ZERO LOSSES in US Senate Primary races this cycle”, he said.
This came despite the fact that Mr Trump’s endorsements fell flat when he endorsed former Senator David Perdue against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia and Representative Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s 1st district beat his preferred candidate Katie Arrington.
Alabama’s overwhelmingly Republican tilt means that Ms Britt will likely succeed Senator Richard Shelby, who is retiring at the end of the year. Ms Britt served his chief of staff for years.
Initially, Mr Trump criticised Ms Britt for being a pawn of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and endorsed Mr Brooks.
Mr Brooks was one of Mr Trump’s most outspoken advocates, having spoken at the “Stop the Steal” rally at the White House Ellipse on January 6 before the riot at the Capitol.
“Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass”, Mr Brooks said.
