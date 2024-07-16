Support truly

Republican Senator Katie Britt has been mercilessly mocked online for her speech at the Republican National Convention, which brought back memories of her viral State of the Union rebuttal.

The GOP senator took to the stage at the RNC on Monday, where Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick was unveiled as JD Vance and the former president made his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt over the weekend.

In the speech, Britt hit out at President Joe Biden saying that both he and the nation are “in decline” while Trump is the “change we need” this election.

But, rather than the content of her speech, it was Britt’s delivery that got social media users talking once again, with many likening it to her “breathy,” intense rebuttal at the State of the Union.

“Oh man. Katie Britt is giving another speech throwing off serial killer vibes again at the Republican National Convention,” one person posted on X.

“Good lord, didn’t we learn our lesson about having Katie Britt give a speech?” another person asked.

“Stop letting Katie Britt speak publicly, she is terrible. Maybe she means well, she has zero talent in the arena,” someone else chimed in.

While another added: “The eerie factor exploded when Katie Britt took the stage.”

“I prefer Scarlett Johansson’s version of Katie Britt,” agreed another person.

Britt had been pitted as a rising star of the Republican party and even a potential vice presidential contender when she was selected to deliver the party’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union back in March.

But Britt’s performance was widely panned, with her becoming the butt of the joke that night.

Katie Britt delivers speech at RNC on Monday night ( Getty Images )

Sitting at her kitchen table, a breathy, intense and over-the-top Britt claimed that the “American dream” had become a “nightmare” under the BIden administration.

Social media users went wild, with clips of her speech going viral and online commentators mocking her as “creepy” and “overly dramatic.”

The late-night shows quickly piled on, with Scarlett Johansson parodying Britt in a hilarious cold open on Saturday Night Live that weekend.

“Tonight I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom and I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This country is hell,’” Johansson said as Britt.

Britt’s return to the Republican stage on Monday night came on the opening day of the RNC where Trump officially became the party’s presidential nominee to take on Biden in the November election.

The former president put in a surprise appearance that night, arriving to raucous cheers from supporters as he entered the auditorium with a white bandage over his ear.

Trump narrowly escaped an attempt on his life on Saturday when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The former president said he was struck in the ear by a bullet before he plunged to the floor behind the podium and Secret Service agents leaped in to shield him from the attack.

Katie Britt delivers rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in March ( CNBC )

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief who was attending the rally with his family, was killed as he threw his body over his loved ones to protect them from the gunfire. Two other rallygoers — David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 — were also hospitalized.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead by agents.

Now, investigators are working to identify the motive for the shooting while the Secret Service is facing growing scrutiny over how the gunman slipped through the net.

Trump has described his escape from death as a “miracle” and claimed that it has given him new perspective to “unite the country.”

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” Trump told the New York Post while traveling to the RNC on Sunday.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead. I’m supposed to be dead.”

The former president claimed he tore up his RNC speech, which will close out the convention on Thursday, to refocus on a new message of unity.