Progressive Democrat Katie Porter announces run for Senate seat in California

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Representative Katie Porter, a progressive Democrat who has become famous for her questioning during congressional hearings, announced that she will run for Senate in California.

Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.

“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.”

Her announcement comes despite the fact that Senator Dianne Feinstein, the state’s long-serving Senator, has not announced whether she will seek another term in 2024, when she will face re-election.

Recommended House passes controversial rules package with only one Republican opposing

But at age 89, Ms Feinstein is not expected to seek another term as Senator. She passed up the chance to be Senate President Pro Tempore, making Senator Patty Murray of Washington the top-ranking official in the Senate.

Ms Porter is a former law school professor who studied under Senator Elizabeth Warren when Ms Warren was a professor at Harvard Law School. Like Ms Warren, she has made a name for herself in the House of Representatives for her aggressive questioning of business executives and Trump administration officials, often while using a whiteboard to break down statistics.

Those questionings have often gone viral on social media. Most recently, during the convoluted vote for speaker, Ms Porter was seen reading a book entitled The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson.

She first won a seat in 2018 when she beat Republican Representative Mimi Walters in a district that encompasses the suburbs of Orange County. Ms Porter won the seat again in 2020 but underformed President Joe Biden’s victory in the district. She narrowly won re-election by 3.4 percentage points in November despite aggressive spending by Republicans to flip the seat.

Ms Porter is likely to face a contested race regardless of whether Ms Feinstein seeks another term. Representatives Adam Schiff, Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee have all hinted the idea of running for Senate. Similarly, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been floated as a potential Senate candidate.