California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, who is currently leading the race to succeed the term-limited Gavin Newsom, has expressed regret over a pair of viral videos that revealed her losing her temper.

In the first clip, which appeared online early last week, the Democrat is seen threatening to walk out of a September CBS News California Investigates interview after becoming flustered by a question from journalist Julie Watts, complaining that Watts was asking too many follow-ups and tearing at her lapel mic before being persuaded to calm down and continue.

A day later, an older clip from July 2021 resurfaced of Porter participating in a webinar with then-U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over Zoom. During the session, she breaks off to berate a staffer who appears in the background, yelling at her: “Get out of my f***ing shot!”

open image in gallery California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter expresses regret over a pair of viral videos that revealed her losing her temper ( Inside California Politics/Nexstar )

In a statement responding to the latter blow-up, the candidate told The Independent: “It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress. I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”

In a new interview with Nexstar’s Inside California Politics, the front-runner for the governor’s mansion conceded: “I could have handled things better.”

Asked by host Nikki Laurenzo whether she has “the temperament to be the next governor of California,” Porter expressed contrition over the incidents.

“When I look at those videos, I want people to know that I understand that I could have handled things better,” she said.

“I think I’m known as someone who’s able to handle tough questions, who’s willing to answer questions. And I want people to know I really value the incredible work that my staff can do.

“People who know me know I can be tough. But I need to do a better job expressing appreciation for the amazing work my team does.”

Asked if local voters could “feel confident that there aren’t any more Katie Porter videos out there,” she declined to answer directly.

open image in gallery Porter taking umbrage at CBS reporter Julie Watts' questioning in the original video ( CBS News California Investigates )

“I’ve only ever had tough elections,” she said. “I’m absolutely aware I’m going to have to continue to show them. I’m going to have to answer every question. I’m glad I got to continue that interview and finish that interview and answer all her questions.”

Pressed about the possible existence of more damaging footage, Porter said: “I can tell you what I’ve told you, which is that I’m taking responsibility for the situation and I’m also not going to back down from fighting back for California, from being tough.

“I don’t think this is a moment where the same old, same old is going to cut it. But that doesn’t change the fact that what I did to that staffer was wrong. I’ve acknowledged it to her in that moment and I’m acknowledging it now.”