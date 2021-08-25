Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been widely ridiculed after claiming “you didn’t see crisis after crisis” when Donald Trump was president.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, for whom Ms McEnany co-hosts the show Outnumbered, the former press secretary suggested that Mr Trump had not stacked up crisis situations like the ones currently seen under President Joe Biden.

“We are eight months into a Biden presidency ... wrap your head around that. We still have three years and four months left,” Ms McEnany said on Tuesday during a segment that discussed the drop in Biden’s approval ratings following the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Look, when President Trump was president, you didn’t see crisis after crisis. You just didn’t see it,” she added, despite Mr Biden’s predecessor having been plagued by the pandemic and his administration signing the agreement to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Mr Trump’s presidency was mired in controversy, featuring a record two impeachments in his one four-year term. And while Ms McEnany appeared to have forgotten some of the more dramatic moments of the former commander-in-chief’s tenure, Twitter users certaintly hadn’t.

“Charlottesville, El Paso shooting, Las Vegas Sniper, having his supporters gather for his rallies in a pandemic, George Floyd, January 6th Insurrection… I can go on and on Kayleigh…” one Twitter user wrote.

“Hurricane Maria, Children Caged at the border, Heather Heyer, Charleston, Helsinki, George Floyd, BLM, tear gassed people, fences at WH, north Korea....” another added, while numerous Twitter users said they no longer woke up checking social media to see what new crisis had been started by the president’s wild tweeting habit.

Commentator Chris Hahn said: “You’re right Kayleigh, It was just a 4 year train wreck followed by a coup attempt,” while one user simply posted: “The multiverse is real”.