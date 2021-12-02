Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was the target of mockery from her ex-boss’s critics on Twitter after she posted a tweet advertising tickets to former President Donald Trump’s upcoming Christmas party.

The party, which will be held at an undisclosed location in Naples, Florida, is set to be a pricy fundraiser for the former president that includes an extravagant holiday display in the style of the widely-panned solid red Christmas trees set up by Melania Trump at the White House in 2017.

Tickets are available for $10,000, which gets donors entrance to the party and a photo with Mr Trump; larger parties can join for higher donations.

Mr Trump’s fundraiser comes as he is not officially running for any office, and has only hinted that he will make another bid for the White House in 2024. He has made endorsements in a handful of races around the country, but has stopped short of massive spending sprees on behalf of his favoured candidates.

Late afternoon on Thursday, his former press secretary tweeted that there were “[o]nly a few more hours to get tickets for Florida’s greatest Christmas party with President Trump”, and posted a link to the ticket sale webpage.

Her tweet was quickly jumped on by both liberal critics of the former president as well as Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former confidante of Melania Trump who had a public falling-out with the ex-first lady.

“Seriously? ‘Merrymaking?’ Melania won’t be in attendance or else her name would have appeared on the invitation,” tweeted Ms Winston Wolkoff.

Seriously? “Merrymaking?” Melania won’t be in attendance or else her name would have appeared on the invitation. @kayleighmcenany https://t.co/HsfG9w7hGb — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) December 2, 2021

Other Twitter users joined in the mockery, with one quipping to Ms McEnany: “You spelled moneymaking wrong FYI.”

Ms McEnany currently works as a co-host of Outnumbered on the Fox News channel, and also serves as a political contributor across the network.

She was the last White House press secretary of the Trump administration, and was widely condemned in January when she refused to respond to questions from reporters and bolted from a press briefing in under five minutes after delivering a statement about the Capitol attack a day earlier.