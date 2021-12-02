‘You misspelled moneymaking’: Kayleigh McEnany mocked over $10k a ticket Xmas party ‘merrymaking’ with Trump

Former White House official is now advertising holiday party ticket sales on Twitter

John Bowden
Thursday 02 December 2021 19:20
Comments
Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Says Donald Won’t Run in 2024 Because He’s Afraid to Lose

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was the target of mockery from her ex-boss’s critics on Twitter after she posted a tweet advertising tickets to former President Donald Trump’s upcoming Christmas party.

The party, which will be held at an undisclosed location in Naples, Florida, is set to be a pricy fundraiser for the former president that includes an extravagant holiday display in the style of the widely-panned solid red Christmas trees set up by Melania Trump at the White House in 2017.

Tickets are available for $10,000, which gets donors entrance to the party and a photo with Mr Trump; larger parties can join for higher donations.

Mr Trump’s fundraiser comes as he is not officially running for any office, and has only hinted that he will make another bid for the White House in 2024. He has made endorsements in a handful of races around the country, but has stopped short of massive spending sprees on behalf of his favoured candidates.

Late afternoon on Thursday, his former press secretary tweeted that there were “[o]nly a few more hours to get tickets for Florida’s greatest Christmas party with President Trump”, and posted a link to the ticket sale webpage.

Recommended

Her tweet was quickly jumped on by both liberal critics of the former president as well as Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former confidante of Melania Trump who had a public falling-out with the ex-first lady.

“Seriously? ‘Merrymaking?’ Melania won’t be in attendance or else her name would have appeared on the invitation,” tweeted Ms Winston Wolkoff.

Other Twitter users joined in the mockery, with one quipping to Ms McEnany: “You spelled moneymaking wrong FYI.”

Ms McEnany currently works as a co-host of Outnumbered on the Fox News channel, and also serves as a political contributor across the network.

She was the last White House press secretary of the Trump administration, and was widely condemned in January when she refused to respond to questions from reporters and bolted from a press briefing in under five minutes after delivering a statement about the Capitol attack a day earlier.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in