Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls Jen Psaki ‘Debbie Downer’

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has compared Jen Psaki to the Saturday Night Live character Debbie Downer as she complained about her “bad news” press conferences.

Donald Trump’s former spokeswoman said she was sick of hearing about Ukraine, inflation and rising gas prices during Ms Psaki’s press briefings as she co-hosted Outnumbered on Fox News.

“Do you remember that SNL character, Debbie Downer? Every time I turn on the press briefing it’s Deeeeeebbie downer,” Ms McEnany said referring to the recurring character played by Rachael Dratch.

“Make those events not happen by being strong on the world stage and fixing problems here at home. I’m tired of Debbie Downer.”

Debbie Downer, played by Rachel Dratch, is a recurring character on SNL (NBC)

Jen Psaki at a White House briefing in March (The Associated Press)

The fictional character, played by Ms Dratch between 2004 and 2020, became part part of the pop culture lexicon for her depressing takes.

Ms Psaki was forced to withdraw from a trip to Europe with President Joe Biden this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ms Psaki had attended two socially-distanced meetings with Mr Biden but was not considered a close contact under CDC guidelines.