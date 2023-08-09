Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mike Pence’s ex-national security adviser praised the former vice president’s actions on January 6 despite the fact he has now criticised Mr Pence and endorsed Donald Trump, CNN reported.

Retired Gen Keith Kellogg blasted Mr Pence in his endorsement of Mr Trump on Tuesday and said the former VP had displayed a “laissez-faire style unworthy of the presidency.” He specifically expressed his “his dissatisfaction with Mr Pence’s actions towards the former president.”

But Marc Short, a former top aide to Mr Pence, read an email from Gen Kellogg on CNN during the assault on the Capitol telling Mr Pence that he needed to certify the 2020 presidential election results that evening.

Mr Short read the email from Gen Kellogg saying he would “recommend you stay on Hill and finish the Electoral College issue TONIGHT.” When Mr Short said that was their plan, Gen Kellogg said it was “not a good… but a GREAT plan” and encouraged the former vice president to “close this thing out.”

Gen Kellogg specifically criticised Mr Short in his endorsement of Mr Pence. But Mr Short said Gen Kellogg supported their actions during the assault on the Capitol.

“On January 6th, Keith was clearly supporting the vice president’s actions,” Mr Short told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “I know that he’s still on Donald Trump’s payroll and perhaps that’s why he’s saying something different today.”

Gen Kellogg now works for the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump outlet that has many former Trump administration officials.

But Gen Kellogg’s attorney John Coale told CNN that Mr Short’s comments were “BS” and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Mr Short “failed” the then-vice president on January 6.

Gen Kellogg endorsed Mr Trump in a statement on Tuesday that criticised Mr Pence.

“While President Trump has consistently put America first, prioritizing its citizens, our economy, and global standing, Pence’s actions have often seemed more focused on political maneuvering and maintaining his image,” he said.