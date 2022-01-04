Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 04 January 2022 15:04
<p>Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney for Orange County, California, who died in January after complications caused by Covid-19</p>

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally.

Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now."

It is unclear if Ms Ernby was vaccinated.

