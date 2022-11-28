Kellyanne Conway undergoes questioning from January 6 committee

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former White House aide Kellyanne Conway will undergo questioning from the House select committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, NBC News reports.

Ms Conway ran former president Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016 and then served as one of his top advisers in his administration. Ms Conway reportedly testified in person, according to two sources close to NBC News.

She also reportedly did not respond to questions from a reporter for ABC News when she entered a conference room for her questioning.

Emmet Flood, who is also reportedly representing former vice president Mike Pence, reportedly accompanied Ms Conway.