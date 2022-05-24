Former President Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was booed and clashed with a host for dodging questions during her appearance on "The View."

Ms Conway, who infamously referred to lies as "alternative facts," got into a heated argument with another former Trump staffer, Alyssa Farah Griffin. Ms Griffin served as the administration's spokesperson for the Pentagon and was the former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Ms Griffin asked Ms Conway why she supported Mr Trump for so long, which prompted Ms Conway to take shots at Ms Griffin and Mr Meadows. The two began talking over each other, which then prompted the other panelists on The View to accuse Ms Conway of dodging the question.

Eventually Ms Conway accused Ms Griffin of having “changed,” but Ms Griffin insisted she never changed, and that she swoare an oath to the Constitution, not to Mr Trump. She went on to claim that Ms Conway still supported Ms Trump even after the Capitol riot and his fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

That prompted Ms Conway to accuse Ms Griffin of chasing fame and not of changing her political ideology.

“Alyssa, if you’re saying that somehow you think we’re supposed to think that you’ve seen the light, and not just seen your name in lights, that’s not fair,” Ms Conway said.

Ms Griffin fired back, calling the comment a “cheap shot,” and accusing her of “not answering the question.”

Ms Conway was eventually booed by the crowd, which panelist Whoopi Goldberg condemned. Ms Goldberg then threaten to end the entire segment. Ms Conway claimed that the crowd was booing Joe Biden for giving coronavirus updates from his basement.

At one point during the argument Ms Conway was asked why Mr Trump never said "don;'t hang my vice president," a reference to Capitol rioters who had erected a gallows outside the Capitol and called Vice President Mike Pence a traitor.

"Of course, for four years we had a heck of a lot better in this country, we had energy independence, we didn't have inflation," she responded, dodging the question.