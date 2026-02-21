Kennedy Center performance canceled after ‘targeted attack’ on outdoor ice rink

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The temporary outdoor ice rink at the Kennedy Center was the subject of a “targeted attack” Friday with a “toxic chemical” spread across the ice, cancelling a planned performance, according to officials.

"[A] targeted attack on the Trump Kennedy Center vandalized and destroyed our outdoor arena, causing severe damage that we unfortunately must cancel [Friday’s] performance, but we are working feverishly to complete repairs so programming can resume tomorrow," Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations for the center, said in a statement to The Independent.

"We have turned over video footage to the authorities who are investigating this calculated, malicious attack and hold those responsible accountable."

A photo of the incident showed a black substance spread across the ice, under a gallon-sized milk jug.

The rink had been planning to host a performance Friday from Le Patin Libre, a Montreal-based skating troupe. The Independent has contacted Le Patin Libre for comment.

open image in gallery The U.S. Park Police is investigating a Friday incident in which a black substance was spread across the outdoor ice rink at the Kennedy Center, halting a planned performance ( Kennedy Center )

Kennedy Center leadership claimed without evidence that the Democratic Party, which has criticized the president’s management and attempted renaming of the center after himself, was linked to the attack.

“This is so sad & unnecessary - The Democrats have been calling artists urging them to cancel and attacking the Center non-stop,” Kennedy Center Richard Grenell wrote on X Friday. “It’s a calculated campaign. And now they have mentally unstable people taking action - and vandalizing the Center.”

“We’ve seen serious death threats and constant harassment,” Grenell added. “Commonsense Democrats must speak up before this violence takes a life.”

The U.S. Park Police is investigating the incident, first reported by Fox News, and the center has turned over footage to the FBI, officials said.

“The center’s Special Police reported that an unidentified individual came onto the property around 11:54 p.m. Thursday and poured a substance onto the ice,” the Park Police told The Independent in a statement. “The USPP Major Crimes Unit is reviewing security footage and investigating. No further information is available at this time.”

The Independent has contacted the FBI and the Democratic Party for comment.

The ice rink incident comes a day after an an unfounded bomb threat was called into the Kennedy Center, prompting a temporary evacuation, as the Chinese dance troupe Shen Yun was due to perform in a rented theater there. The performance went ahead as planned.

open image in gallery Friday’s incident at the ice rink follows a bomb threat called into the Kennedy center Thursday ( AFP via Getty Images )

It has been a tumultuous period at the flagship national arts complex in Washington, D.C.

In December, the center’s board, installed by President Trump, voted to rename the center after the president. Democratic lawmakers argued the move was illegal and needs to be approved by Congress, prompting Rep. Joyce Beatty to sue. Family members of late President John F. Kennedy, the memorial’s original namesake, also criticized the change.

Since Trump and his allies took over the center, high-profile artists like composer and pianist Philip Glass and comedian Issa Rae have cancelled planned performances.

Earlier this month, President Trump said the center would be closed in July for a two-year renovation process, further outraging critics.

open image in gallery The Kennedy Center has faced artist cancellations and reported struggles selling tickets since Trump took over ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Countless employees, artists, and others have existing contracts and agreements with the Center,” Beatty said in a statement at the time. “What happens to them? Has Trump or his handpicked Board given any consideration to their livelihoods or futures? This is precisely why congressional oversight is essential.”

The center has reportedly struggled with ticket sales since the Trump administration took office.

The White House argues the center was in poor shape and needs hundreds of millions of dollars of deferred maintenance.