Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ketanji Brown Jackson formally introduced as newest Supreme Court justice

The first-ever Black woman on the nation’s high court is inaugurated days before a fall term begins

Alex Woodward
New York
Friday 30 September 2022 20:32
Comments
Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice

US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson received a formal welcome at the nation’s high court before the justices convene for their next term beginning on Monday.

An investiture ceremony for Justice Jackson on 30 September was attended by members of the court, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress, witnessing the formal introduction of the first-ever Black woman and first former public defender to serve on the nine-member panel.

Justice Jackson was sworn into the role on 30 June, replacing now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer.

In Friday’s brief invitation-only ceremony, Chief Justice John Roberts administered the judicial oath, and Justice Jackson promised to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich.”

The chief justice then wished her “a long and happy career in our common calling”.

Recommended

Following the ceremony, Justices Jackson and Roberts emerged from the courthouse and walked down its rarely used marble steps together.

Justice Jackson joins the court’s liberal minority, dominated by a conservative majority that includes three justices appointed by former president Donald Trump.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson formally joins the US Supreme Court on 30 September.

(REUTERS)

Her addition will not change the court’s ideological makeup. But her appointment, confirmation and inauguration represent significant milestones in the court’s history as the first Black woman on the bench, and her depth of experience as the first justice with a significant criminal defence background since Thurgood Marshall brings invaluable perspective to a court that includes three former prosecutors.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson kisses her husband Patrick Jackson in front of the US Supreme Court following her investiture ceremony on 30 September.

(Getty Images)

The court is still reeling in the aftermath of a turbulent session that included a ruling to strike down the constitutional right to abortion and an ongoing investigation into a published draft of that opinion leaked to the media one month before the final decision was handed down.

Recommended

Democratic officials and the White House have derided the court’s “extremist” decision making, landing significant blows to efforts to combat the climate crisis and the critical firewall between church and state.

Justice Jackson will hear her first arguments on Monday, when the court reconvenes for another round of controversial cases that could see major decisions on voting rights and LGBT+ discrimination, among other issues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in