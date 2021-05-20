Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to answer questions about whether or not Republican lawmakers had contact with Capitol riot participants prior or during the attack.

During a press conference, Mr McCarthy was asked by a reporter if any Republican lawmakers had been in contact with any of the rioters. The House Minority Leader refused to answer.

“Thank you for the question,” he said as he turned to leave. “Have a nice day.”

During the press briefing, Mr McCarthy took other questions regarding the passage of a motion in the House to establish a commission to investigate the 6 January attack. The Democratic-led House passed the motion with a vote of 252-175.

The move has been opposed by Mr McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump.

However, Mr McCarthy said he would be willing to testify about his discussions with Mr Trump regarding 6 January if he were asked by the commission.

“Sure,” he said, offering no other comment.

Despite opposing the commission, Mr McCarthy claimed that he had wanted one since 13 January, and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying the process.

“This [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi Commission that we tried to work on for quite some time, remember I asked Pelosi for one on 13 January, she spent four months just playing politics,” Mr McCarthy said. “In that time period, an officer got killed on Good Friday, just across from the Capitol. She didn't want to have the scope to do that, as well.”

He pointed out that two Senate commissions as well as a Department of Justice inquiry were already investigating the riot in which five died and scores of others were injured in an attempt to stop Mr Trump's election loss.

The Congressman also noted that the Capitol architect was studying security improvements to the building and had been given $10m to act on their findings.

“That's the type of work that we want to make sure done that it never happens again, those that participated and caused it should be held accountable and that we secure this Capitol and we don't play politics with it,” Mr McCarthy said.

One reporter asked if Republicans voting against the measure was a conflict of interest, as some may be implicated as influencing factors for the insurrection, such as lawmakers who parroted Mr Trump's lies that election fraud cost him the election.

Mr McCarthy seemed frustrated at the question and dismissed the concerns that there was a conflict of interest.

“No, because who knows what they're going to do on the commission,” Mr McCarthy said. “So, no, I don't think so.”