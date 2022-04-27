Republican members of the House GOP caucus reportedly gave the minority leader a standing ovation on Wednesday after he gave a new defence for his leaked comments in which he said that he would suggest to Donald Trump that he should resign.

The New York Times last week published leaked audio of Mr McCarthy in the hours after the January 6 attack on Congress telling another member that he would tell Mr Trump that he should step down before his term officially ended on 20 Jan.

Speaking at a GOP caucus meeting, Kevin McCarthy reportedly told his members that he was just speculating about Mr Trump’s future, while accusing the media of manipulating his meaning and leaving out the full context of his remarks. The claims drew him a standing cheer from the assembled Republican members, according to CNN’s Melanie Zanona.

He even received somewhat unlikely support from Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy-slinging Georgia congresswoman whose removal from House committees was supported by Mr McCarthy after her past comments about violence against Democrats including Nancy Pelosi were revealed.

More to follow...