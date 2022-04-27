Republicans applaud Kevin McCarthy after he defends Trumps resignation comments, report says
McCarthy faces political challenge as he attempts to weather fallout from leaked audio
Republican members of the House GOP caucus reportedly gave the minority leader a standing ovation on Wednesday after he gave a new defence for his leaked comments in which he said that he would suggest to Donald Trump that he should resign.
The New York Times last week published leaked audio of Mr McCarthy in the hours after the January 6 attack on Congress telling another member that he would tell Mr Trump that he should step down before his term officially ended on 20 Jan.
Speaking at a GOP caucus meeting, Kevin McCarthy reportedly told his members that he was just speculating about Mr Trump’s future, while accusing the media of manipulating his meaning and leaving out the full context of his remarks. The claims drew him a standing cheer from the assembled Republican members, according to CNN’s Melanie Zanona.
He even received somewhat unlikely support from Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy-slinging Georgia congresswoman whose removal from House committees was supported by Mr McCarthy after her past comments about violence against Democrats including Nancy Pelosi were revealed.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies