Conservative influencer’s MAGA son says only married couples with property should get to vote

Braeden Sorbo, the 24-year-old son of actor Kevin Sorbo, thinks only married couples with property should have the right to vote, and blames the current gender voting divide in the United States on women’s suffrage.

The conservative social media influencer and author of a pro-masculinity book, told Christian minister Richard Harris on the podcast, Truth and Liberty Show, that giving women the right to vote has led to issues like abortion, dividing women and men.

“So Braeden, are you saying women shouldn’t have the right to vote?” Harris asked.

“Yes,” Sorbo responded. “My stance is a voting system based on Christian morals, which relates to married couples having one joint vote. So it’s not a women shouldn’t vote, it’s that women should vote with their husbands and husbands with their wives.”

Sorbo is the son of Kevin Sorbo, an actor most known for his lead role in TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journey, and Sam Sorbo, an actress, conservative activist and podcaster.

open image in gallery Braeden Sorbo, the son of actor Kevin Sorbo, said he does not think women should have the right to vote unless they are married and own property ( Truth & Liberty Show )

Sorbo, who promotes pro-Trump views to his audience of more than 1 million on TikTok, argued that before women gained the right to vote in 1920, a wife influenced her husband to vote on behalf of the household, which, in his view, was equivalent to a woman voting.

“What we have to realize is that women controlled the house, which means they controlled the vote of their husbands,” Sorbo said.

“What we did was, we tricked thousands and thousands and thousands of people into thinking that was oppression, and we’re reaping what we sow.”

While history indicates that women in the U.S. organized and advocated for political movements, hoping to sway men’s votes, history also shows that women gaining the right to vote has led to critical policy changes that benefit all Americans – such as addressing infant mortality rates.

But the 24-year-old takes issue with how some of those policy changes have developed over time, such as voting to protect the right to an abortion. A recent poll from NBC News and SurveyMonkey found that the gender divide in Gen-Z is larger than in any other generation across issues.

While 53 percent of men approve of President Donald Trump’s actions, just 26 percent of women feel similarly.

The findings represent a growing trend in Gen-Z – young men are moving toward right-wing policies and candidates, while women are becoming more progressive. Gen-Z men also view marriage and children as a higher priority than Gen-Z women, regardless of who they voted for.

open image in gallery Sam Sorbo and Kevin Sorbo, the parents of Braeden Sorbo, have advocated for Trump’s policies ( Getty Images for Gateway Celebri )

Sorbo’s argument, though, is that by allowing women and men to vote separately, the U.S. is dividing itself further.

The conservative Christian influencer told Harris that he does not think single women, or men, should be permitted to vote unless they’ve taken a pledge of chastity for religious reasons.

He added that married couples who own or rent land should be the only ones permitted to cast a vote. Before voting reform in the U.S., many states implemented property requirements that prevented poor white men or freed Black people from voting.

“I know more young women today who say they wish they didn’t ever get the right to vote than I’ve ever talked to in my life,” Sorbo claimed.

“They go back and they go, ‘Well if I never had this, than everything throughout the history with abortion and feminism and all of these things wouldn’t have taken place. And so I would much rather give up my one right to vote if it meant 10,000 liberal women wouldn’t be allowed to vote so that we could return our country to a better place,’” Sorbo added.

There does not appear to be a prominent movement, led by young women, to revoke women’s right to vote.

Revoking a women’s right to vote would require a repeal the 19th Amendment – which needs two-thirds majority vote in both chambers of Congress, as well as ratification by at least three-quarters of states.