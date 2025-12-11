Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge has granted Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody as the Salvadoran immigrant continues to fight criminal charges brought by Donald Trump’s administration.

Thursday’s ruling from Maryland District Judge Paula Xinis grants his release “immediately.”

Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported to a brutal prison in his home country in March, igniting a high-profile legal battle for his return at the center of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration agenda.

Government lawyers admitted he was removed due to a procedural error, and several federal judges and a unanimous Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return after his “illegal” arrest.

But the government spent weeks battling court orders for his return while administration officials launched a barrage of public attacks, declaring that he would never again step foot in the country.

A federal judge has granted the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia after he was brought back into ICE custody and threatened with removal, again, shortly after US officials brought him back from a brutal Salvador prison this summer only to face criminal charges ( AP )

He was abruptly returned to the United States in June only to face allegations that he illegally moved other immigrants across the country. He has pleaded not guilty.

Abrego Garcia was released from pretrial detention in that case, but ICE immediately arrested him, again, and relaunched a legal fight to deport him before he could face trial for the charges against him.

Since then, the Trump administration has tried to deport him to least six different countries, including African nations Eswatini, Ghana, Liberia and Uganda.

Abrego Garcia’s legal team has said he is prepared to leave the country for Costa Rica, an offer that the Trump administration rescinded after he did not agree to its condition that he plead guilty to human smuggling charges.

In her order, Judge Xinis reprimanded administration officials for repeatedly defying court orders and suggested that the government’s “conduct” in his case “belie” arguments that his ongoing ICE detention “has been for the basic purpose of effectuating removal.”

The government’s “steadfast refusal to remove him to Costa Rica amidst constant threats of removal to a series of African countries that expressed no or limited desire to take him can only be construed as punitive and contrary to the purposes of ICE detention,” she wrote.

This is a developing story