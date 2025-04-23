Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wife of a wrongly deported Salvadoran father living in Maryland was moved to a safe house after Donald Trump’s administration posted a court document that included her address on social media.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura said she began fearing for her safety and the safety of her three children after the Department of Homeland Security shared a protective order from 2021 that prominently featured her address to the department’s 2.4 million followers on X.

“I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” she told The Washington Post. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.”

After a series of court rulings criticized the administration for failing to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States from prisons in El Salvador, the White House and administration officials have sought to justify his detention by publicly introducing allegations of criminality against him, none of which have been submitted in court.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura says she moved to a safe house after the Department of Homeland Security posted her address on X ( AP )

Democratic officials and advocates argue Abrego Garcia was denied due process to fight such claims in court after the administration defied a 2019 court order that blocked his removal from the United States for humanitarian reasons. The government has instead tried to argue that allegations against Abrego Garcia are enough to deport him. He was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and swiftly deported to El Salvador on March 15.

The administration has characterized Abrego Garcia as a “violent” MS-13 gang member “involved in human trafficking.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller labeled him a “woman beater.”

Officials have pointed to a protective order filed by Vasquez Sura in 2021 after her husband struck her in a car. Vasquez Sura dissolved the order a month later.

She has acknowledged difficulties in their relationship, largely due to financial stress, raising special needs children, and Abrego Garcia’s 2019 arrest by immigration authorities, according to The Washington Post.

That pressure “boiled over” during an argument in 2021.

Vasquez Sura said it was an isolated incident she attributed to the strain of his immigration detention and being a parent without steady work.

She said in a statement earlier this month that the incident does not justify federal agents “abducting him and deporting him to a country where he was supposed to be protected from deportation.”

“Look, Kilmar is not perfect — nobody is,” she told The Washington Post. “Day by day, you grow. Every day, you learn. And he was trying his best for me, for our kids, for our future.”

The Independent has requested comment from DHS.