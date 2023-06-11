Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host and Trump adviser — and also fiancé to Donald Trump Jr — has joined the chorus of violent rhetoric that has erupted from the right following the indictment of the former president.

Known for her bombastic presentation style, Ms Guilfoyle is often one of the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump.

After the indictment of the former president on 37 charges relating to the trove of classified documents he retained following his time in office and refused to return to the federal government, Ms Guilfoyle did not hold back.

On Instagram, she posted a picture of Mr Trump at his arraignment in New York after his first indictment with the ominous words: “Retribution is coming.”

She captioned the picture: “The compromised DOJ and the corrupt FBI will not stop President Trump from Making America GREAT once Again! 🇺🇸”

Further parts of the post included screenshots of tweets from other Trump loyalist personalities including her fiancé, as well as Elon Musk.

Another picture of the former president is included in the post and shows him dramatically pointing toward the camera with text reading: “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you,” followed by: “I’m just in the way.”

Among the other rightwing personalities issuing threats over the indictment of Mr Trump is Kari Lake, the GOP nominee and election denier who lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election.

She issued an incendiary warning to the Biden administration on Friday that those wishing to go after Mr Trump would have to go through her and all those who supported Mr Trump in the 2020 election – 75 million people.

Ms Guilfoyle’s most notorious moment in her time advising then-president Trump was at the 2020 Republican National Convention when she gave a recorded speech that was widely lampooned for rising to a crescendo in which she exclaimed with arms outstretched: “The best is yet to come!”

In much of the speech she denounced Democrat-run California — notable because she was previously married to Gavin Newsom, then Mayor of San Francisco, now the current governor of the state.